House fire leaves 2 people out in the cold

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Firefighters battled a fire overnight that forced a family out of their St. Augustine home.

According to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue department, around 2:55 a.m. Friday, firefighters responded to call on McWilliams Street. Flames were coming from the front of a home near the living room area.

Two people inside the home got out safely. Firefighters from the city and the St. Johns County Fire department were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

The State Fire Marshal was called out to investigate the cause of the fire.

Red Cross also responded to assist the family, according to the St. Augustine Fire Department.

