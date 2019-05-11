Man arrested after shots fired outside No Name Bar in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Weeks after someone opened fire outside No Name Bar, officers with the St. Augustine Police Department have announced an arrest.

According to the Police Department, Taveon Latrell Hodges was arrested on three felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 injured after shots fired outside downtown St. Augustine bar

Investigators said they learned Hodges had relocated to Ohio, and with the help of the Bryan Police Department, Hodges was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

While no one was shot, police said, two people had minor injuries from shrapnel.

The Police Department told News4Jax its Wildfire camera system captured the incident, along with cameras mounted outside the bar.

