Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for Seagrove subdivision

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -

A precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Seagrove subdivision in St. Augustine.

According to the St. Johns County Utility Department, approximately 23 residents who live in 732 – 824 Tides End Drive will be impacted. Under the notice, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled first. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

The St. Johns County Utility Department reported a water main break caused the Precautionary Boil Water Notice. It will remain in effect until lab tests show that the water is safe to drink and a retraction notice is posted, which is typically a minimum of two days.

For updated information, call the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (904) 209-2731 or visit their website.

Door tags were used to notify the public of the Boil Water Notice. They will also be used once the notice is cancelled.

