St. Augustine man arrested on drug charges, then deputies found child porn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 31-year-old man was arrested last week on drug charges later charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that John Violano was uploading content possibly related to child pornography. After AT&T and Microsoft were subpoenaed to obtain the IP address and physical address connected to the screen name being used, a search warrant was served at a home on with Violano inside the residence.

Several electronic devices were seized from the residence. A forensic analysis of the thumb drive revealed an assortment of photographs and videos, including several male children from ages 8 to 16 engaging in sexually explicit acts, according to the arrest report.

Violano bail was set at $250,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the St. John’s County Sheriff's Office.

