ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man was seriously injured while walking south on US-1 in St. Johns County.

Troopers said the man was hit by a Saturn Vue near Watson Road around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

He was transported to UF Health Jacksonville with critical injuries. The SUV driver was not injured in the accident. FHP has ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash

The crash is under investigation.

