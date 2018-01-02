St. Augustine man wins $1M prize in scratch-off game

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man won a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials said.

Scott Free, 53, purchased the $20 game from Carmelos Market Place at 146 King St.

The scratch-off game features six top prizes of $5 million, 30 prizes of $1 million and more than $752 million in total cash prizes, with more than 16.8 million winning tickets.

Free chose to receive his winnings in one lump sum payment of $745,000.

