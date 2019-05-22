St. Augustine man wins $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man might soon be hearing from some distant relatives after winning a $3.5 million jackpot from the Florida Lottery.

The 76-year-old man, who purchased his Quick Pick ticket from the Gate station on Mizell Road, chose to collect his prize in the form of a lump-sum $2.38 million payment. The retail location also scored a cool $25,000 for selling the winning ticket.

There's another Florida Lotto drawing on Wednesday night, this time with a $2.5 million prize. The winning numbers will be drawn at 11:15 p.m.

