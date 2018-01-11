St. Johns County traffic stop turns assortment of drugs

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - St. John’s County deputies arrested a man whom they say had an assortment of illegal narcotics in his possession.

Brendan Collins, 23, of Palm Coast is facing 13 felony drug charges after he was arrested in St. Augustine early Thursday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax, Collins was in possession of nearly 30 grams of marijuana, a bags of cocaine hidden in his hat and 11 un-prescribed morphine pills.

Deputies discovered the narcotics during a traffic stop near the intersection of A1A and Sandpiper Boulevard.

When deputies searched Collins’s car, they said they found an additional bag of cocaine in the driver’s side door pocket.

