Suspended planning board member pleads guilty to FEMA fraud

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A suspended member of the St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board who was indicted on charges of theft of government funds and false property damage claims has pleaded guilty to making a false claim to the federal government.

St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver said when Deltra Long was suspended in June that it's a volunteer board and Long's position was unpaid.

Long, 66, could get up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, probation and be forced to make restitution.

According to the indictment, Long gave a false home address to get Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance after Hurricane Matthew.

Long, a retired St. Johns County school guidance counselor, has been on the board of Betty Griffin House and served on numerous other civic boards. She ran for the City Commission in 2012 and came in third.

An interim was placed in Long's zoning board seat when she was first suspended.

No sentencing date has been set.

