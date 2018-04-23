Deputies arrest teen after fight outside St. Augustine KFC

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Cellphone video of a brawl that unfolded outside a St. Augustine KFC last week has led to the arrest of a St. Johns County teen, authorities confirmed Monday.

Lawrence Franklin Milligan, 18, was released from the St. Johns County jail Saturday after he was booked on misdemeanor charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct, jail logs show.

Milligan was arrested after witnesses identified him as one of several individuals seen on video fighting in the parking lot of the restaurant located near U.S. 1 and State Road 312.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, the fight stemmed from a run-in between Milligan and an employee inside the restaurant. Things escalated when the confrontation spilled outside.

A bystander filmed the melee. The video showed Milligan fighting with the KFC employee and then hitting a manager who tried to break up the fight, according to Milligan's arrest report.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.