Your guide to the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Englewood neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Englewood has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cafe to a pizza joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Englewood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Freshfields Farm

photo: mari j./yelp

Topping the list is grocery store and specialty food spot Freshfields Farm. Located at 5555 University Blvd. West, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp. You'll find beef, pork, chicken and seafood on offer at this spot.

2. Village Bread Cafe

Photo: elizabeth m./Yelp

Next up is deli, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot Village Bread Cafe, situated at 4073 Phillips Highway. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for the grilled ham and smoked gouda sandwich on the lunch menu. The breakfast menu features banana pecan French toast.

3. Mega's Pizzeria

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Mega's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5800 Beach Blvd., four stars out of 40 reviews. Check out the seafood pizza, which features shrimp, garlic and tomatoes. Take a gander at the full menu here.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.