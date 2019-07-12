Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Southwood neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Southwood has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a steakhouse to a dim sum spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southwood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Jax Oriental Market

photo: mela b./yelp

Topping the list is grocery store Jax Oriental Market. Located at 10584 Old St. Augustine Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp. It offers Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Filipino, Thai and Vietnamese groceries.

2. Salento Colombian Steakhouse

Photo: salento colombian steakhouse/Yelp

Next up is steakhouse and Colombian spot Salento Colombian Steakhouse, situated at 11018 Old St. Augustine Road. With 4.5 stars out of 303 reviews on Yelp, it's proved to be a local favorite. On the menu you'll find chicharrons, pork chops and tilapia.

3. Peony Asian Bistro

photo: bobby b./yelp

Chinese and Asian fusion spot Peony Asian Bistro is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 10586 Old St. Augustine Road, 4.5 stars out of 262 reviews. Menu items include Peking duck, barbecue pork and salt and pepper squid.

4. SEASONS Dumpling

Photo: melinda c./Yelp

SEASONS Dumpling, a dim sum and Taiwanese spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 188 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10584 Old St. Augustine Road, Unit 10 to see for yourself. On the menu you'll find scallion pancakes, soup dumplings and pork belly buns.

5. St Mary's Seafood & More

Photo: maya c./Yelp

Check out St Marys Seafood & More, which has earned four stars out of 245 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, steakhouse and seafood spot at 11290 Old St. Augustine Road. Menu items include oysters, scallops and deviled crab.

