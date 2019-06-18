Your guide to the 5 top spots in Jacksonville's Avondale neighborhood

Visiting Avondale, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a frozen custard shop to a sushi bar with a vegan menu.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Avondale, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Orsay

Topping the list is French and New American spot Orsay, which offers seafood and more. Located at 3630 Park St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 737 reviews on Yelp.

The menu includes extravagant dishes like sweetbreads with lamb belly bacon, cocoa-rubbed venison and Carolina trout. There are abundant raw bar offerings and sandwich offerings that include a croque madame with spiced pork shoulder.

2. Biscottis

Next up is traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot Biscottis, offering desserts and more, situated at 3556 St. John's Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 489 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Biscotti's is a long-established dining destination, with a gourmet dinner menu offering filet mignon, seared snapper, chicken Francoise and more. But what guests really rave about are the Saturday and Sunday brunches, with dishes like a steak medallions eggs Benedict, sweet potato pancakes and slow-braised corned beef hash.

3. Sushiko Japanese Restaurant

Sushi bar, Japanese and vegan spot Sushiko Japanese Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3620 St. Johns Ave., 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews.

As a sushi bar, Sushiko breaks the mold with a wide variety of vegan offerings. There's an entire menu of vegan rolls, selected entrees and even desserts. Yelper Ashley L. wrote, "I have never had the pleasure of ordering from so many vegan sushi options. This place was truly a delight!"

4. Whit's Frozen Custard of Avondale

Whit's Frozen Custard of Avondale, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 45 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3545 St. Johns Ave. to see for yourself.

Whit's was founded in Ohio by Chuck Whitman, who grew up in the food business and developed a passion and a recipe for frozen custard. Whit's applies that frozen custard to all sorts of treats, including sundaes and a banana split.

5. Pinegrove Market & Deli

Check out Pinegrove Market & Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store, deli and butcher at 1511 Pinegrove Ave.

Pinegrove Market & Deli is a neighborhood institution that, according to its website, has been in business for more than 60 years. In addition to being a butcher shop and deli, it offers breakfast, sandwiches and a dinner menu with meatloaf, pork chops and steaks.

