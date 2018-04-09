Man arrested after shots fired near Green Cove Springs schools

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a dispute with his girlfriend escalated into gunfire not far from multiple schools in Green Cove Springs, authorities said.

An officer was nearby when four gunshots rang out shortly before 2 p.m. near 1st and Center streets, leading authorities to lock down Charles Bennett Elementary and Green Cove Springs Junior High.

Investigators later learned the gunfire stemmed from some kind of dispute between a man and his girlfriend, according to Green Cove Springs Police. Sgt. Kimberly Miller said no one was hurt.

The suspected shooter, Floyd Gibbs, Jr., was taken into custody, Miller said. He is expected to face charges involving ammunition and drugs.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff's Office announced the school lockdowns had been lifted and the roadways cleared.

