Magnificent aurora borealis appears as dragon over Iceland

ICELAND - If you don't believe dragons exist, look up.

NASA released images of a spectacular aurora borealis over Iceland this month, in the shape of a green dragon.

And not only that, but it appears it's a dragon of the fire-breathing variety.

The photo was taken by Jingyi Zhang on Feb. 6. In fact, the woman in the foreground of the picture is the photographer's mother who was so excited, she ran outside to see the spectacular show.

According to Aurora-Service.com, an aurora borealis is caused by "collisions between electrically charged particles released from the sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere and collide with gases such as oxygen and nitrogen."

