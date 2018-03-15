Main Street Bridge closed this weekend for construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville’s Main Street Bridge will be closed from 6:30 p.m.Friday, March 16, to 6 a.m. Sunday, March 18. The closure is part of improvements to the mechanical, electrical and structural systems.

During the closure, construction crews will near completion of necessary electrical components associated with the lifting of the bridge. Additionally, crews will paint portions of the bridge and perform rehabilitation to mechanical components of the structure. Due to the complex nature of the work and the safety of both crews and potential drivers, a full closure of the bridge is necessary.

During closures, both vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge. Signs will direct traffic through the detour. Boaters will not be impacted by the closures.

M & J Construction of Tarpon Springs was awarded the $10.7 million contract. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2018.

