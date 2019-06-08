Major airline delays, some cancellations reported at JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Airline passengers at Jacksonville International Airport say they have been waiting hours on delayed flights.

There are reports of bad weather in Atlanta that is causing major delays and cancellations especially for people traveling on Delta Airlines.

One woman said she and her family have been at JIA since 8 a.m. Saturday. She said their Southwest flight was due to depart at 9:25 a.m. for Atlanta but was canceled at 11:25 a.m.

Passengers are urged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport to ensure their flight has not been delayed or canceled.

