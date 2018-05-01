Major development coming to Jacksonville's Baymeadows area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville City Councilman Danny Becton will be joined by Mayor Lenny Curry on Wednesday when they announce the final piece of a major development coming soon to the Baymeadows area.

The project, which has been more than 14 years in the making, is a planned-unit development (PUD) that will bring 147 new single-family homes and 552 townhomes to the former Baymeadows Golf Club.

According to Becton's office, developer D.R. Horton Company made major concessions in response to concerns about the commercial development and what kind of impact it could have on traffic.

The project dates back to 2004 when D.R. Horton bought the Old Baymeadows Golf Course property with the goal of developing a 1,400-home community.

Because of the scale and potential consequence of the development, the Baymeadows Community Council (BCC) was formed to give voice to those living in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Becton's office said City Council passed zoning to allow the original project, but then-Mayor John Peyton vetoed the legislation, citing the potential traffic impact.

A decade later, the BCC reached an agreement with the developer to have the golf course property rezoned as a PUD.

The announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. at 7981 Baymeadows Circle West. To learn more, contact Becton's office at (904) 630-1383 or visit the councilman's website.

