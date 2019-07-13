Man, 2 women arrested after raid of St. Augustine home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Three people who St. Johns County deputies say were running a drug house less than 1,000 feet from both a church and school in St. Augustine were arrested Friday.

Neighbors we are not identifying for their own protection said they were not surprised to see deputies at the home on Brevard Street on Thursday afternoon. They said it wasn't the first time law enforcement has been there.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said there was probable cause to suspect narcotics were being sold from the home and they were able to get a search warrant. During the raid, deputies say they found Elizabeth Eaton, 24, Charles Ferguson, 41, and Michelle Thomas, 29, in the same room with a laundry list of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies, they confiscated heroin, cocaine and various illegal opioid pills. Deputies also say some of the narcotics were packaged.

Neighbors told News4Jax they were glad to see the place raided.

“You do see at night some suspicious vehicles," one resident said.

“It definitely makes me feel uncomfortable, especially when a situation arises when undercover officers have to show up the scene and get involved," another person said. "And it would be during random times of the day. "

Eaton and Thomas have bonds set at $45,000. Ferguson is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.