Man, 62, accused of sexual battery on child under 12, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 62-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with capital sexual battery on a child and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.

According to Thomas Carswell's arrest report, the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified last month after the child told a mental health professional about abuse at the hands of Carswell.

The child then told a DCF investigator, the report said.

Carswell went to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and talked to a detective without a lawyer present, according to the report.

He was arrested and is being held without bond.

