FBI: Top 10 fugitive recently spotted in Southeast

The FBI wants people to be on the lookout for one of its Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives.

The FBI announced Friday that Greg Alyn Carlson, 47, was spotted near Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, within the past two weeks. But just last year, officials said he was seen in Jacksonville.

Carlson is being sought for his alleged involvement in an armed sexual assault in the Los Angeles area, officials said.

In July 2017, officials said Carlson allegedly committed a burglary in Los Angeles, during which he attempted to sexually assault a woman while using a weapon.

A local arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 6, 2017. Officials said Carlson was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon.

Carlson was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in September 2017, however, Carlson posted bond and was released, officials said.

After posting bond, Carlson fled to Mount Pleasant. Officials said at some point, investigators believe Carlson left South Carolina with a stolen handgun, a rental car and a significant amount of cash.

Carlson was seen in Hoover, Alabama, on Nov. 22, 2017, where he led police on an erratic, high-speed pursuit that was terminated by the police due to the potential danger to the public, officials said.

Carlson was later seen in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 28, 2017, and in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov. 30, officials said.

FBI Vehicle similar to the one Greg Carlson may be driving (photo courtesy of the FBI)

Carlson was last seen in a late model white Hyundai Accent vehicle, which he had been driving on previous occasions. Officials said the state and number of the license plate on the vehicle seen by eye-witnesses two weeks ago is unclear, but investigators suspect Carlson may have stolen a plate from another vehicle.

Carlson should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, officials said.

