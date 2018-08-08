Man accused of killing mother pleads not guilty to murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of stabbing his mother to death in her Jacksonville home before leading authorities on a multistate, high-speed chase in her stolen Mercedes pleaded not guilty Wednesday in her death.

Marcus Heath, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and grand theft.

His mother, Voncile Heath, was found dead in her Westside home in June and Marcus Heath was arrested in Delaware the same day, following a high-speed chase through two states, authorities said. He had been initially spotted driving the stolen car on I-95 in Maryland.

Authorities later got a call about an abandoned Mercedes in front of a home and Heath was found during a search of the neighborhood. He tried to run but was caught after a short foot chase, authorities said.

Police said there had been no previous calls for service at the Heath family home.

Marcus Heath will be back in court Sept. 6.

