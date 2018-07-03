Man accused of sending dirty photo to undercover detective

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 46-year-old St. Augustine man faces at least 25 years in federal prison if convicted of soliciting child porn because he is a registered sex offender.

Kenneth Brian Hanger was arrested after authorities said a detective posing as a 13-year-old girl interacted with Hanger on Facebook and that Hanger sent "the girl" a photo of his privates and asked her to send one back.

According to the criminal complaint, a St. Johns County detective reviewed information on May 22 that Hanger gave the Sheriff's Office, admitting his use of a Facebook account that did not list his true name.

Posing as the 13-year-old, the detective sent a “friend request” to the account and Hanger accepted and contacted the “child” online, investigators said. Between May 24 and June 5, Hanger and the “child” engaged in online conversations on several occasions using a texting application.

The detective said Hanger was advised and acknowledged that the “child” was only 13 years old.

Investigators said that on June 1, Hanger raised the topic of sexual activity between himself and the “child” and suggested that they meet to engage in sex. A few days later, Hanger and the “child” again discussed meeting for sex, and Hanger sent the “child” a photo of his privates, investigators said.

Later that same day, Hanger asked the “child” to send him a graphic video of “her” genitalia.

Two days later, detectives arrested Hanger at his St. Augustine home.

During an interview, investigators said, Hanger admitted that he had engaged in online conversations with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl and that he had sent “her” a photo of his own genitalia and had stated his intentions to engage in sex.

Hanger was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, in 1994 and is required to register as a sexual offender. Because of his prior sex offense conviction, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years, up to 50 years, in federal prison, and a potential life term of supervision if convicted. Hanger is currently being detained pending a detention hearing on July 6.

