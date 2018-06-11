News

Man accused of sexual assault on child

Arrest report lists 6 other potential victims

By Frank Powers - Assignment manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of sexual assault on a child was arrested early Sunday morning.

Rudy Skipper, 26, is charged with capital sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and showing obscene materials to children. 

The charges stem from two tips the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The arrest report lists one victim and six other potential victims.

The Sheriff's Office is actively investigating Skipper.

He's being held in the Duval County jail without bond. 

