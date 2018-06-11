Man accused of sexual assault on child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of sexual assault on a child was arrested early Sunday morning.

Rudy Skipper, 26, is charged with capital sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, and showing obscene materials to children.

The charges stem from two tips the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got last year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The arrest report lists one victim and six other potential victims.

The Sheriff's Office is actively investigating Skipper.

He's being held in the Duval County jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.