Man accused of shooting Arlington gas station owner pleads not guilty

Sherwin Birt, 38, arraigned on charges in 4 robberies, burglaries

By Frank Powers - Assignment manager

Sherwin Birt appears in court on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of shooting an Arlington gas station owner was arraigned Tuesday on charges in four robberies and burglaries, including the July 25 holdup and shooting at the BP station at the corner of Arlington Expressway and Arlington Road.

The charge in that case has been upgraded to attempted murder.

Sherwin Birt, 38, pleaded not guilty.

His next court date is Sept 18.

Birt, an ex-con who's being held in the Duval County jail without bond, is also facing charges in two other robberies and break-ins.

