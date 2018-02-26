Man accused of trying to electrocute pregnant wife pleads not guilty

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The man police said tried to electrocute his pregnant wife by connecting a wire from an AC outlet to the front door handle pleaded not guilty in Flagler County Court to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and gun theft.

Michael Scott Wilson, 32, was arrested on Dec. 28 after placing electrical devices to the top door lock and lower door handle of 110 White Hall Drive in Palm Coast, in an attempt to electrocute and cause serious bodily injury or even death to his estranged wife.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said of the alleged plot in December. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy or any person attempting to enter this residence.”

His estranged wife told police her husband has been having mental health issues for a few months. He was hospitalized under the Baker Act, which allows someone to be mentally evaluated against their will, in November.

Wilson was located and arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, on a Flagler County warrant and was held without bond after his arrest in Tennessee. He was extradited to the Flagler County Detention Facility and booked in Thursday, just after midnight. Wilson is being He is held on a $150,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.

