Man accused of smashing windshield with baseball bat to face judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man accused of using a baseball bat to smash a family's car window with a baby inside is scheduled to face a judge Thursday afternoon.

That incident happened in Nassau County, but 22-year-old Bryson Clifton was arrested in Jacksonville. He's charged with child abuse, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

The incident was recorded by a woman. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office says the video shows Clifton using a baseball bat to smash Jessica Forrester's car window. A 9-month old baby was inside the car.

"See the truth and the light for what it really is. See his true colors, for once, because it's finally caught on tape," Forrester said.

News4Jax looked into Clifton's background. Three months ago, he was released from prison after serving 6 months of a 15-month sentence for simple battery. He has other arrests including domestic battery.

