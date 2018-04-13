Man arrested, accused of making violent threats at restaurant

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County deputies have charged Job Roden, 64, with assault after detectives say he threatened a manager at Two Creeks Restaurant around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said Rodent arrived at the restaurant in an all-black robe and a black hat. The manager called police after she said he talked with her at the bar about watching a woman being raped.

The manager said Roden claimed he knew how to kill people with the cane he was holding.

Rodent also said to the female manager that if her husband was there, he would cut off his private parts because he's, "that type of person," according to the manager.

The manager told deputies she felt threatened.

When deputies arrived, Roden denied making the statements, and deputies say he had no respect for the issue and was acting out while being detained by refusing to put his legs in the patrol car.

Rodent is now behind bars, charged with assault.

