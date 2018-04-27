Man arrested after robbing woman of $10, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A man was arrested after he put a woman in a headlock and demanded $10 that he claimed she owed him, Lake City police say.

The victim reported being followed to a Dollar General store on E. Duval Street in Lake City on Tuesday, April 3 by Coty Seymore, 36.

The victim said Seymore parked next to her car, insisted she owed him $10 and demanded she pay him right away.

Police reports show that as the woman went to exit her car Seymore grabbed her, put her in a headlock, grabbed her purse, and took money out of it before letting her go.

Seymore's girlfriend, Carrie Santo, was also reported to have been in the car during the incident, police say.

Lake City investigators went to Santo's home, where she denied any wrongdoing, but verified what happened.

Police found Seymore on April 5. He was questioned and denied the allegations that he put the woman in a headlock and demanded money from her.

Officers didn't believe his story. Police arrested Seymore when they searched him and found the $10 according to Lake City police.

He's charged with robbery by sudden snatching and is now being held in Columbia County jail.

