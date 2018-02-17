Deputies: Man arrested after toddler arrives at hospital with skull fracture, burns

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse after a toddler was taken to Florida Hospital Flagler with a skull fracture, severe burns and other signs of physical abuse, deputies said.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the boy suffered burns on his right shoulder and arm when he was bathed in boiling water.

The Sheriff's Office said it was alerted after the child showed up at the hospital Friday night.

Deputies said the child's injuries were believed to be life-threatening, and he was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Sheriff's Office officials said that, after several interviews, Deviaun Toler, 25, was arrested. He was taken to the Flagler County Inmate Facility, where he is being held without bail.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.