Man arrested after woman finds explicit videos of self online

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Clay County man was arrested and charged with sexual cyberharassment after a woman found explicit photos of herself posted on an internet porn site, according to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman found a user profile on the website that included her first name, phone number and hometown. She told deputies there were 13 images and two videos attached to the account.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the account was removed, but another account containing the same information was later created on the website. In addition, the woman told deputies a third profile was created on a separate website.

Gary Scott Cooke, 56, was arrested on two counts of sexual cyberharassment. Records show he was released on bond.

