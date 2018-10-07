Man arrested for allegedly murdering estranged wife

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Pasco County for allegedly killing his estranged wife, deputies said.

Marco Stephens was arrested in connection with the killing of 34-year-old Ashley Stephens, who was found dead at the Cross Creek Apartments on the west side overnight, deputies said.

A Pasco County deputy spotted Marco Stephens on Saturday morning at a Race Trac gas station in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies said Marco Stephens made incriminating statements to the officer about a crime in Jacksonville and also stated he was going to kill himself before turning himself into police.

The family of Ashley Stevens is praying for answers.

Neighbors said they heard several gunshots.

“There’s so much violence going on over here,” one neighbor said. “It’s just getting overwhelming.”

Just this week on Facebook, Ashley Stephens posted a status saying she was in a “very uncomfortable situation.”

Marco Stephens posted on Facebook hours before Ashley Stephens was murdered, “Rest in peace to me.”

There is no word on when Marco Stephens will be extradited to Jacksonville to face the murder charge.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.