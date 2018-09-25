Man charged with DUI after crashing into train, FHP says

A man has been charged with driving under the influence after he drove around a train crossing arm and collided with a CSX train, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ronnie Slayton III, 22, of Fernandina Beach, drove around the crossing arms and onto the railroad tracks on Henry Smith Road Just after midnight Monday, troopers said. His Ford Focus then collided with a CSX train, according to FHP.

Slayton suffered minor injuries, but he is expected to be OK. No one on board the train was injured.

Slayton has been charged with driving under the influence with property damage and possession of a narcotic, according to the crash report.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.