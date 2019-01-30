Man arrested in Merrill Road credit union robbery

Surveillance images released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office of the man accused of robbing a Merrill Road credit union.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One week after the Community First Credit Union on Merrill Road was held up, Jacksonville police announced they've caught the robber.

Cory Boatright, 41, was arrested Thursday afternoon on a charge of strong-arm robbery. According to the jail database, he is not eligible for bond.

"Thanks to a tip from a community member, detectives were able to identify and apprehend the suspect," Public Information Officer Melissa Bujeda wrote in announcing the arrest.

A man robbed a credit union in Arlington late Wednesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to a robbery at the Community First Credit Union on Merrill Road at Wedgefield Boulevard, between Townsend Boulevard and Interstate 295.

Investigators said the robber walked into the credit union on Jan. 23 and talked with a teller about an account before slipping her a note demanding money. The note mentioned a threat of a weapon but a weapon was never displayed, according to police.

The robber left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were nine employees and two customers inside the credit union at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The same credit union that was hit by a bullet in November during a shootout between two groups of young men in two cars at Merrill Road and Wedgefield Boulevard.

