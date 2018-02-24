Man barricades himself inside Southside Estates home

JACKSONVILLE,Fla. - An hours-long standoff with a man inside a home in Arlington continued until the early hours Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers were called to Anson Road just before 9 p.m. Friday. Police say a dispute led to a man threatening two roommates with a gun.
Police said the roommates came out of the home and told officers the man threatened to kill them. The man then barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out.
The man is still inside and the JSO SWAT team is at the scene.
News4JAX will update this article when more information is released.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.