Man charged for having over $2.5 million worth of marijuana, THC oil

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A 32-year-old Florida man was arrested after deputies said they seized more than $2.5 million worth of marijuana and THC oil during a traffic stop last month.

Steven Hernandez, of Hollywood, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Hernandez was stopped by a deputy April 26 on Interstate 95 at the Woodbine, Georgia exit, where it was discovered he had marijuana and THC oil in the vehicle.

According to deputies, a search revealed a large quantity of marijuana and THC oil in eight glass jars and vape containers used in electronic cigarette devices. Deputies said those vape containers were loaded with THC oil and ready for distribution, according to deputies.

It was determined by members of the CCSO Special Services and Investigative division that each of the eight glass containers had more than 500 grams of THC oil. More than 160 cartons of vape containers were also seized.

