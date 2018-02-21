Man charged with murder of Jordan Cooper pleads not guilty

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A Clay County man pleaded not guilty in the murder, sexual battery and burglary of 25-year-old Jordan Cooper.

Joe Arthur Turner faced a Clay County judge Wednesday and is held with no bond. Cooper's body was found by her mother “heavily concealed” in the attic of her home nearly a month after she was reported missing.

On Nov. 1, Cooper’s home was investigated for a burglary. The tools reported stolen from the home led police to the pawn shop where they were sold. Giving reason to serve an arrest warrant on Turner’s home.

On Dec. 29, Turner was found hiding in his attic along with a bag of women’s clothing, some of which had been missing from Cooper’s home. Soon after, detectives returned back to Cooper’s attic where her body was recovered under layers of covering.

Police said that Turner’s DNA was found on a bandage in Cooper’s attic. Leading police to Turner’s arrest. Cooper was reported missing on Nov. 28. However, she is believed to have been killed sometime between 3 p.m. Nov. 25 and 8 p.m. Nov. 26.

Volunteers from several agencies, Clay county firefighters and deputies spent several weeks searching for the missing women. The Keystone community is hoping to find peace for the family and the community.

Turner's next court appearance is March 21.

