Man charged with DUI manslaughter in April fiery collision on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested on a warrant in connection with a deadly crash earlier this year in Mandarin, the Florida Highway Patrol announced Monday.

Joshua Anderson, 36, is charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and two counts of DUI property damage.

According to the Highway Patrol, Anderson was driving a Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed north on Interstate 295 near Old St. Augustine Road about 2 a.m. April 5 when he rear-ended a Honda Accord. Troopers said the Honda became fully engulfed in flames and Megan Graybeal, 37, died.

RELATED: Woman killed in fiery collision on I-295 in Mandarin, FHP says

The Highway Patrol said a felony arrest warrant for Anderson was obtained Wednesday and several attempts were made to get him to surrender on the warrants.

On Friday afternoon, according to troopers, Anderson was located at an apartment complex on Wells Road. After trying to get him to surrender peacefully, a Clay County sheriff's deputy got a key from the

property manager and troopers entered the apartment, the Highway Patrol said. Anderson was eventually found hiding in the bathroom closet and a K-9 named Conan engaged Anderson, according to the Highway Patrol.

Anderson was treated at the scene by Clay County Fire Rescue, arrested and taken to the Duval County jail, troopers said.

As of early Monday evening, according to online jail records, Anderson, who is also charged with resisting law enforcement, remained in jail on $210,768 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.