Man arrested at Jacksonville church charged with groping child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday at a Westside Jacksonville church and charged with fondling a child, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Justin Hughes, 30, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12-years-old, the report said.

According to the report, Hughes told numerous people that he had "inappropriately touched" the victim. He was taken to jail, where he was held on no bond.

Hughes was expected to appear before a judge on Friday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.