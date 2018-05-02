Jacksonville man charged with solicitation of child pornography over internet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with soliciting child pornography using the internet, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Paul Edward Lee Jr., 38, was convicted in 2011 of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child in Duval County Circuit Court and is required to register as a sexual predator, officials with the U.S. attorney's office said.

Because of the prior conviction, officials said Lee faces an enhanced minimum mandatory penalty of 25 years, and up to 50 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervision.

A law enforcement officer in Illinois discovered that a child was having online contact with a 38-year-old man in Florida through a smartphone application that is designed for children, according to the complaint.

Officials said the messages exchanged between the child and the man, who was later identified as Lee, were sexual in nature.

On April 25, an FBI agent in Jacksonville posing as the child continued to communicate with Lee through text messaging, officials said.

Lee told the "child" during the communications in graphic terms how he wanted to have sex with "her," and sent "her" several images and videos of his genitalia, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Two days later, officials said Lee repeatedly solicited the "child" to produce and send him graphic images and a video of "her" genitalia.

Law enforcement officers Wednesday executed a search warrant at Lee's home. Officials said he was placed under arrest.

Lee is in federal custody pending his detention hearing Monday, officials said.

