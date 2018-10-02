Man claims he was kidnapped outside Jacksonville club, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man police said was heard calling for help told officers he was kidnapped Tuesday afternoon outside a Jacksonville business, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. M. Musser said officers were sent to Lincrest Drive South in Northwest Jacksonville, where they found a man in his 30s with injuries to his face.

According to Musser, the man led officers to the Ice Lounge on Soutel Drive, which is where he told police he was held against his will. The man was taken downtown to be interviewed.

No suspects were immediately identified. It's unclear what led to the incident.

The man's injuries were described as non-life-threatening. He was not identified.

