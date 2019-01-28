Man clings to hood of car in road rage incident

Two men in Massachusetts are facing charges after a road rage incident on the highway.

Video shows Richard Kamrowski, 65, clinging to the hood of an Infiniti SUV. Mark Fitzgerald, 37, has been identified as the driver.

State police say the two men got into a minor crash, started arguing, and somehow Kamrowski ended up on the hood of the car.

Police say Fitzgerald kept driving, stopping and speeding up for about 3 miles, sometimes going as fast as 70 miles an hour.

A couple drivers who watched this happen, including the ones who took this video, worked to box in Fitzgerald and keep him from driving off before troopers got there.

The video shows one man even forced fitzgerald out of the car at gunpoint.

Both men were arrested. Fitzgerald had his license revoked and Kamrowski will be back in court in March.

The man who pulled the gun was licensed to carry a firearm so he wasn't charged.

