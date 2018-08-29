Jacksonville car hopper conceals identity with pantyhose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Here's another good reminder to lock your doors: A man wearing pantyhose was recently caught on camera jiggling the door handles of cars in Jacksonville's Arlington area.

The sighting was made about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Duskin Court in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to a viewer who tipped off News4Jax.

Jaritza, the viewer who shared surveillance footage of the prowler, said she is concerned because it is a very quiet street in Holiday Hill.

The video shows the prowler trying to open the door of a car parked in a driveway. When he realizes it's locked, he walks away and out of the camera's view.

If you recognize the man, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.

