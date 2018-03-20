Convicted killer wants to represent himself in re-sentencing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man convicted of killing a woman and her baby nearly 15 years ago told a Duval County judge Tuesday that wants to act as his own lawyer in his re-sentencing trial.

John Mosley Jr. was sentenced to death for the 2004 murder of Lynda Wilkes and 10-month-old Jay-Quan. The baby's body was never found.

Mosley was ordered to receive a new sentencing hearing because the jury did not vote unanimously for the death penalty -- which is now required under new Florida law.

In Tuesday's hearing, Mosley tried to convince the judge he's able to represent himself. The judge initially agreed, but then changed her mind and reassigned a defense team.

Last week, Mosley filed his own motion, asking for a new trial based on new evidence. That motion was denied. The re-sentencing process starts July 24.

