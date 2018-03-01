Man convicted in murder of 8-year-old brought to Duval County jail ahead of hearing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was brought to the Duval County jail Wednesday afternoon from Death Row, ahead of a hearing Monday that will be part of the process of him getting a new sentence.

Rasheem Dubose, now 33, was convicted in the 2006 murder of 8-year-old DreShawna Davis. Dubose and his two brothers went gunning for DreShawna’s uncle, in retaliation for a robbery. She died in a hail of bullets fired into his house.

Dubose was sentenced to death on an 8-4 vote.

The Florida Supreme Court upheld Dubose's conviction, but threw out the death sentence because it wasn’t unanimous.

Terrell and Tajuane Dubose were also convicted in the killing and were sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors were able to prove that a bullet fired from Rasheem’s gun killed DreShawna.

The murder of DreShawna outraged the community, and led to the Jacksonville Journey, which produced anti-crime recommendations for the city.

