Man dead after early-morning motorcycle crash, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said Brett Wheatley was riding his motorcycle on Delor Drive around 1:10 a.m. when he lost control and went off the roadway.

Wheatley struck a mailbox, concrete curb and parked vehicle, police said.

Wheatley was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said the investigation for Saturday's crash is ongoing.

This is the 76th traffic fatality in Duval County in 2018, and this is the third single motorcycle traffic crash in Duval County in 2018, according to JSO.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.