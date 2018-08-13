Man killed in rollover car accident

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - 63-year-old Dennis John Lawrence of Saint Johns is dead after his car overturned on U.S. 301 Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Lawrence was driving south in the right lane on U.S. 301 when witnesses say that for unknown reasons, Lawrence slammed on his breaks and swerved right, driving onto the shoulder of the road. Authorities said that Lawrence's car rotated clockwise and overturned.

Troopers said that the car came to a stop upright, but Lawrence was partially ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and suffered fatal injuries.

