Man dies after being ejected, run over twice, FHP says

A man was killed after being ejected from his truck and run over twice early Saturday morning in Marion, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Taylor Bijolle was driving east on South East 132nd Street Road at 12:30 a.m.. He was trying to turn right onto U.S. 441, but lost control of his GMC Jimmy and began to spin, troopers say. Bijolle's truck then overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle, into the roadway.

A car that was traveling north on U.S. 441 ran over Bijolle. Another vehicle then ran over him for a second time, neither car stopped.

Bijolle was taken to Ocala Regional where he died. He was not wearing a seatbelt according to the crash report.

FHP is investing the crash.

