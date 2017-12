FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after neighbors found him pinned by his vehicle in his garage Sunday at 7 Biscay Lane, officials say.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a passing neighbor found Roger Lynn Teachworth, 60, halfway out of his Chevy truck, pinned between his vehicle and his garage.

Troopers said Teachworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

