Man dies in St. Johns County after golf cart stuck in mud

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man was found dead by his brother in St. Johns County after they got their golf cart stuck in a muddy area Friday evening, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Chuck Mulligan with the Sheriff's Office, the two brothers were in a heavily wooded area together when the golf cart got stuck in an area north of Pine Island Road. One of the men went to get a truck to get the cart out of the mud.

When the man returned, he found his brother dead on the ground. He immediately contacted the Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to determine the cause of death. Mulligan said the man's death may have been medical-related.

